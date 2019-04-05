Over to you!..

… High-level panel on economy launched

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK - President Hage Geingob has announced a 22-member High Level Panel on the Namibian Economy (HLPE), chaired by veteran economist Johannes Gawaxab and comprising of three international experts.

The international experts are Bissau-Guinean development economist Dr Carlos Lopes, South African chartered accountant Vuyo Jack and Nigerian Dr Joseph O. Okpaku, chairman and CEO of Transcontinental Industrial and Energy Development Company.

The panel, which is essentially a restructured Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) which existed before, has been appointed by virtue of the powers vested in the President by Article 32 3 (i) (hh) of the Namibian Constitution, the presidency said yesterday.

The members of the panel – who are appointed on a one-year term – have been drawn from government, the private sector, academia, labour and youth,



while particular attention was paid to gender representation. President Geingob said: “In the wake of contemporary challenges and opportunities,

there is need for continuous dialogue on our shared obligations to objectively assess and propose alternative approaches.” “In light of the current economic state, in which numerous exogenous shocks have negatively impacted our developmental trajectory, PEAC has been reconstituted into a High Level Panel on the Namibian Economy, with key deliverables stipulated in the terms of reference.” Geingob told New Era in a recent interview that the panel would be tasked to drive the planned stimulation of economic growth.

The single-minded intent for reconstituting this panel, the presidency said, is to solicit evidence-based recommendations, strategies and interventions that will prove effective in reviving and accelerating inclusive economic growth and employment creation - through private sector-led investment.

The panel is tasked to conduct rigorous analysis of existing economic policies, the regulatory environment and the ease of doing business, identify bottlenecks undermining the attraction and retention of investment and economic growth (e.g. structural and bureaucratic), and recommend policy approaches, strategies and remedial interventions to revive and accelerate Namibia’s economic performance, through private sector-led investment. It must also examine demographic and technological trends that will affect the landscape for jobs and recommend measures to prepare Namibian workers for the future of work.

It must also – under the leadership of the Vice-President, supported by the Prime Minister and in collaboration with the ministries of industrialization, finance, economic planning and other key economic ministries – coordinate the hosting of the 2019 Namibia Economic Growth Summit. Gawaxab and his team are also asked to identify investment opportunities by domestic investors, through public private partnerships in order to unlock private sector-led growth, advise on the strategic development process of ‘Brand Namibia’, to position Namibia as a tourism and investment destination of choice, and country of origin for high value goods and services, the presidency said late yesterday. The panel, as and when required, would also act as an advisory body to analyse and review progress on implementation, identify constraints and render policy advice towards the realisation of the national development plans, Harambee Prosperity Plan and Vision 2030.

Panel members

1. Johannes Gawaxab (Chairperson)

2. Nangula Uaandja (Deputy Chairperson)

3. Florette Nakusera

4. EstelleTjipuka

5. Ester Simon

6. Kauna Ndilula

7. Martin K. Shipanga

8. Jason Kasuto

9. Sven Thieme

10. Junias V. Mungunda

11. James Mnyupe

12. Prof. Kenneth Matengu

13. Micheal Iyambo

14. Evangelina P. Nailenge

15. Gitta Paetzhold

16. Justine Braby

17. Immanuel Kadhila

18. Klaus Schade

19. Banda Shilimela

20. Dr Carlos Lopes

21. Dr Joseph O. Okpaku

22. Vuyo Jack

