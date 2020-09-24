Pajero Sport Exceed takes the stylish route Staff Reporter WOEMA Khomas

Mitsubishi Motors has taken an upmarket approach with the launch of the latest version of the New Pajero Sport, including a new Dynamic Shield front grille, new features, and additional luxuries. The brand’s most stylish Pajero Sport yet, the 2.4L MIVEC Turbodiesel 8-speed A/T 4x4 Exceed currently retails locally at about N$690 000 and is already available in local showrooms.

The Exceed now joins Mitsubishi’s 2.4L MIVEC Turbodiesel 8-speed A/T 4x2 and 2.4L MIVEC Turbodiesel 8-speed A/T 4x4.

The new “Boss of the Mitsubishi Stable” will turn heads thanks to more style and more luxury as well as various improvements thanks to Mitsubishi’s Dynamic Shield design approach.

“The new Pajero Sport is extremely important to Mitsubishi Motors and it ticks all the boxes to become our hero model, says Nic Campbell, General Manager of Mitsubishi Motors South Africa. “It is important to note that Mitsubishi Motors is taking a new direction, focusing on growing market segments – and the new Pajero Sport certainly leads the way for our future.”

Although most of the changes are in the form of style and more luxury equipment as part of the standard package, Mitsubishi’s engineers persisted with the ever reliable and powerful 2.4-litre MIVEC turbodiesel.

The New Pajero Sport is Mitsubishi’s unique platform, offering seven seats, making it a new-generation all-round SUV that combines off-road perfection and luxury on-road comfort. The latest version includes more technology and driver comforts.

All models are powered by the 2.4L MIVEC Turbodiesel four-cylinder intercooled turbo diesel offering a powerful 133 kW and demanding 430 Nm of torque driving the wheels through Mitsubishi’s advanced 8-speed automatic transmission. The pairing between engine and the automatic transmission’s wide range of gear ratios provides smooth acceleration and low rpm high-speed cruising that enhances driving efficiency.

The new derivative in the range, the Pajero Sport Exceed, offers all the built-in safety features inherent of the Mitsubishi brand, and like the standard 4x4 version, is paired with Mitsubishi’s Super Select 4WD-II system which delivers performance in the most challenging driving conditions and rugged terrain. The selectable Off-Road Modes maximises traction on and across various surfaces. The Gravel, Mud/Snow, Sand or Rock setting can be selected to suit surface conditions to optimise engine output, transmission settings and braking for superior traction control.

Adding to the new frontal design, standard design features of the updated range include Mitsubishi’s RISE (Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution) body construction.

To help keep occupants safe, the Pajero Sport has a variety of passive safety features such as its 7 airbags and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Active safety features found in all models include active stability and traction control (ASTC), anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), and an emergency brake assist system (BAS).

All models also boast a hill-start assist system (HAS), dusk-sensing headlights, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, rear park distance control and a rear-view camera for safer and easier parking.

Improvements have also been done to the cabin, offering a soft, luxurious feel, more leg room and elbow space.

“The Pajero Sport is our hero in the Mitsubishi line-up with a truly luxurious, yet practical interior,” says Campbell. This includes innovation and convenience with a new 8-inch colour LCD cluster with different display options and settings.

Looking at the New Pajero Sport from the side, its silhouette shows the new 18-inch alloy wheel designs and repositioned side steps set to enhance the design, while the higher nose has raised the centre of gravity.

