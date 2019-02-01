Pamper your Valentine with exotic handmade beauty hamper

Donna Collins

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, the temptation to spoil that someone special in your life is top of the list right now, with not everyone wanting to splurge on the usual bunch of flowers.

There is something to be said about giving someone a gift on Valentine’s Day, which has that pampering factor, and will not wilt in a vase a day or so later, whilst at the same time supporting an exclusively handmade Namibian beauty and personal care product. Welcome to the range of ‘Natura Africa’ - a natural range of skin care and beauty range, using all African natural ingredients that both men and women can indulge in. The line is manufactured in a small factory shop situated in Swakopmund’s Habitat Lifestyle Centre, which churns out sumptuous body creams, balms, soaps, a variety of oils, plus skin and health care products, all created from an exclusive recipe made from pure organic ingredients.

​Katja and Martin Wittneben started the business in 2014, and with a small team and have since been developing and growing the product full time, which is gaining a reputation for its gorgeous smelling balms with rich textures. Since last year, they have increased their international distribution and are supplying products locally to two Gondwana lodges, retail souvenir outlets and Ondangwa Spar to mention some.

“Our products are gifts from the African sun and blessings from the African soil,” says Martin. “We say this because our key ingredients are not farmed or planted, they are indigenous plants from the wild, naturally growing and hand harvested, which are combined with classical African ingredients like Shea butter and cocoa butter.

​“We strongly support ecological sustainability and ethical correctness – meaning nothing else than ‘respect’ for people and our environment, and our range of products is 100 percent Namibian.” As the key ingredients for their body, facial and essential oils are Marula, Kalahari Melon Seed (Oontanga), Baobab, Ximenia (Oombeke), and Manketti (Oongongo) which are all hand harvested and cold pressed by woman in rural areas such as the Himba project, providing direct income to the communities involved. “Using our products means that you will be supporting the ethnic people and giving value to our natural resources, hence contributing to the preservation of our African natural treasures.”

Martin mentions that they have a choice of three different Valentine hampers available, with everything from freshly cut facial soap for sensitive skin made with Marula oil plus Mandarin and lavender essential oils, that make you want to swoon with the beautiful aroma, lip balm, oils and so on. They even have soaps for men and beard oil, as well as hand crafted wooden combs. People looking for a special Valentine’s Day gift, may contact Fudheni Ipangwela at 0812536936 who will pack some pampering goodies into a hamper along with their cosmetic products with one of her own beautiful African make-up bags. They can also be reached on FaceBook.

