Paratus expands mobile LTE network to Walvis, Swakop

WINDHOEK - Paratus Namibia has announced the completion of the initial phase of its national Mobile-LTE rollout plan.

In this vein, Paratus Namibia, which is a subsidiary of multinational telecommunications provider, Paratus Africa, intends to launch LTE in Walvis Bay and Swakopmund this week.

Paratus has invested in its very own independent Mobile-LTE network to be able to offer both consumers and businesses an alternative to current telecommunications offerings. Being independent means Paratus infrastructure, from end-to-end, is not reliant on any other service provider in the country.

After the completion of the Trans Kalahari Fiber (TKF) connected directly to West African Cable System (Wacs) in Swakopmund and extending to Buitepos border to the east of Namibia, Paratus was able to offer customers higher capacity at competitive prices.

“We have also established more network redundancy to international traffic out of the country delivering a reliable and redundant service,” says Paratus Namibia Managing Director Andrew Hall.

“Paratus currently offers one of the most affordable rates on data top-ups at merely N$15 per gigabyte. With the launch of our Mumwe product, a first of its kind in Namibia, we are now able to allow our customers to tap into one centralised data pool from multiple technologies using either Mobile-LTE, Fixed-LTE, Fiber or a WiMAX connection,” he explains.

Moreover, deploying its own Fiber network in Walvisbay and Swakopmund means Paratus can now also provide WiMAX services to both towns.

“The expansion of our Mobile-LTE network to the coast provides our customers with the option of enjoying the same great service, even when travelling away from home,” he concluded.

Since its establishment, Paratus Africa has created a prolific network across Africa, providing connectivity services to more than 20 African countries through an extensive partner network and boasts operational offices in Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia and South Africa.



2019-08-08 07:27:35 1 days ago