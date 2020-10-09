Partnership formalised

Cooperation… Namibia-India relations were further cemented recently when New Era Publication Corporation and Asian News International, South Asia’s leading multimedia news agency based in India, agreed to collaborate on cost-free content exchange. India has in the past helped NEPC with training through exposure to media organisations in that country. The content exchange will, among others, help New Era newspaper broaden its coverage of innovation and technological advances. The agreement was formalised by Indian High Commissioner to Namibia Prashant Agrawal and NEPC chief executive officer Christof Maletsky.

