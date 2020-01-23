Pastor accused of rape, kidnapping hospitalised

WALVIS BAY - The rape and kidnapping case of a Walvis Bay-based pastor, Mervin Damaseb, had to be postponed yesterday morning after he fell ill while in police custody.

Damaseb, who has been in prison since his arrest in November last year in Windhoek, was expected to make his second appearance in the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

However, the court was informed that the 39-year-old Damaseb is currently hospitalised in Windhoek, although the nature of his illness was not revealed in court.

Prosecutor Annakleta Kandjimi requested that the case be postponed to 2 April as a photo plan and witness statements are still outstanding.

Damaseb is being accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl without the consent of her mother.

The minor was allegedly taken from a primary school in Walvis Bay and taken to Windhoek by Damaseb.

The mother after a frantic search allegedly reported the girl missing on the 4 November last year, as she was last seen in the presence of Damaseb.

Police after a nationwide search found the pastor and the girl in Windhoek on 8 November, where he was arrested and she was taken to a shelter before she was brought back to Walvis Bay.

Damaseb was initially only charged with kidnapping, however an additional charge of rape was added after he allegedly had sexual intercourse with the minor.

Damaseb also earlier indicated that he will conduct his own defence although he was informed that he can apply for legal aid or get a lawyer of his own choice.

2020-01-23 07:21:48 | 5 hours ago