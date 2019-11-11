Pastor arrested for alleged kidnapping of minor

WALVIS BAY - A pastor of the Holy Ghost Fire Ministry in Walvis Bay is facing charges of kidnapping after he allegedly locked up a minor for a week before taking her to Windhoek.

The minor was reported missing last week Monday by her mother after she failed to come home from school.

A frantic search revealed that the minor was held by the pastor who allegedly managed to take her to Windhoek where they were noticed over the weekend and arrested.

The minor was taken to a shelter in Windhoek and is expected to be reunited with her family, while the suspect will make his first appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court today.

He allegedly locked the minor inside his house since Monday last week and managed to sneak her out of Walvis Bay.

However, she was seen last week Tuesday with the pastor.

Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu of the Erongo police said on Saturday that the suspect unlawfully and intentionally deprived the victim who is still in primary school, the liberty of movement and of her custodian of control.

Warrant Officer Ileni Shapumba also expressed his concern over the incident, saying residents must be careful, as some pastors are misleading.

“We continue to encourage people to also seek assistance from their spiritual leaders when losing hope, but some of these pastors continues to engage in immoral and criminal activities that promote our doubt in them. They must really draw a line between faith and reality,” Shapumba said on Saturday.

