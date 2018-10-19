Pastor denies raping congregant

OSHAKATI - The self-proclaimed pastor of a charismatic church at Olululongo, accused of raping a congregant on September 13 2013, has denied the charge, claiming she is jealous of him.

The 28-year-old Edward Immanuel claimed in court that he is being wrongfully accused for a crime he did not commit.

He denied having raped, texted or called the victim on the night in question claiming his cousin, a certain Pedro, was in possession of the cellphone and that his cousin is in a romantic relationship with the woman accusing him (the pastor) of rape. But evidence submitted as exhibits in court indicated that there were calls and text messages sent to the victim from Immunuel’s phone on the night that the victim was raped.

According to the police at the time, Immanuel called the victim who was 20 years old at the time into the mahangu field where the alleged rape occurred.

The victim and other congregants were at Immanuel’s house for prayers. When Immanuel was told there were condoms found at the scene Immanuel disputed having had sexual intercourse with the victim, claiming the condoms were planted by someone else who wanted to incriminate him.

Immanuel disputed evidence in court that he had sent his mother to the victim’s house to apologise to the victim.

Immanuel claims he did not send anyone to apologise on his behalf, claiming those are false allegations levelled against him.

He told the court he was aware of about five people who visited the victim’s house, but denies being briefed about the motive of their visit.

Immanuel, who has been a man of the cloth for six years, said he is undergoing pastoral training at an institution in Windhoek.

He said that at the time, he was only selected to head the church which operated from his mother’s house.

The matter was remanded to January 17 for the continuation of trial. Immanuel was represented by Simson Aingura of Aingura Attorneys. Magistrate Leopold Hangalo presided.



