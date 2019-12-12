Patient jumps out of moving ambulance

WINDHOEK – The Namibian police in Omusati Region are investigating a case of reckless and or negligent driving against an ambulance driver and a nurse after a patient, who is believed to be mentally unstable, jumped from the moving vehicle while being transported to the Oshakati state hospital from Outapi. The incident happened on Tuesday at about 09h40 at Onhokolo village in Omusati.

According to information provided by the Omusati police crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho, it is alleged that the victim jumped out of a moving Toyota minibus, which belongs to the Outapi district hospital.

Simaho said the patient jumped through the open window of the ambulance without knowledge of the driver and nurse.

“The victim was discovered by community members and had sustained multiple serious injuries,” he said.

The patient was identified as 24-year-old Ndinaokulili Simeon from Onamaunda village.

Simaho added that the patient was in a stable condition and was transferred to Oshakati for further treatment.

Police investigations continue.

2019-12-12 07:32:54 | 5 hours ago