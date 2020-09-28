PDK scoops two awards Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

It was PDK’s night after bagging two awards at the 5th NAMA Premium show weekend. They were crowned with Best Music Video and Best Group/Duo, with both categories tightly contested by the likes of Lioness, Dixon, Kalux, Cool Under Pressure, Ethnix, House Guru Gang all vying to get a piece of the pie.



The 5th NAMA weekend once again saw beautiful performances from the likes of Ethnix who made their comeback with the song ‘Composure’, and Dixon’s welcome return to the NAMA stage with his hit song ‘She has a Man,’ Lioness turned on the stage with her song ‘Tala’ with an electrifying performance and showing why she is Namibia’s Queen of Rap and Hip Hop.



PDK who only won a NAMA once in the last 10 years were happy to add 2 more awards to their trophy cabinet and doing so in style with a memorable acrobatic performance with their song ‘Saka’ featuring Top Cheri, King Elegant and Athawise.

The night saw a fitting tribute to Tupac Amaru Shakur by three of Namibia’s best rappers, KP Illest, J Black and Jericho who paid a fitting tribute to what many will describe as the best rapper the world have ever seen. Tupac passed away on the 13th September 1996, and 24 years after his passing his music and lyrics lives on.



“The NAMA Special Awards is reserved for any artist or group whether locally, continentally or internationally who have cemented themselves as a legend, and this year we are bestowing this award on a man whose lyrics were powerful, considered as the worlds most influential rapper of all time, a man who was never afraid to address contemporary social issues that plagued society, and a man considered as a symbol of resistance and activism against inequality,” said Nama Executive Chairperson, Tim

Ekandjo.



The NAMA Premium shows will take a one weekend break to allow the MTC Knockout Project Concert to take place on Saturday, 3rd October at the NTN. The next NAMA Premium show will air on 10th October 2020 with four categories namely Best Soukous/Kwasa, Best Afrikaans, Best Damara Punch and Best Oviritje up for grabs.

The NAMA Special Award was sponsored by Simply You Magazine, Best Music Video by Namibia Film Commission and Best Group/Duo by Windhoek Airport Shuttles.

