PDM bashes councillor accused of assault John Muyamba National Khomas

RUNDU - The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) has condemned in the strongest terms the “criminal acts” of Rundu Rural constituency councillor who was last week granted bail in the local court after allegedly assaulting a pensioner.

PDM’s justice shadow minister and member of parliament Timotheus Shihumbu said Michael Shikongo did not deserve bail when he appeared before magistrate Sonia Sampofu last week.

Shikongo allegedly assaulted a defenceless and helpless 63-year-old female pensioner. “It is so regrettable that the magistrate had released the accused on bail during his first court appearance, because of intimidation from the Kavango East governor together with the Swapo party district coordinator and the Swapo office at large,” he claimed.

“What was the logic in releasing him when the case was proof that he was a danger to the most vulnerable members of society?”

The woman was reportedly assaulted over a piece of land.

According to Shihumbu, incidents of this nature are common in the region where people take advantage of the vulnerable residents and deprive them of their properties, especially land.

“As a leader, Shikongo is supposed to protect the people, especially the most vulnerable ones. Yet, contrary, he goes around beating up the most vulnerable people. The law must take its course. What he did, if it is proven in the court of law, is very wrong beyond imagination,” he stated.

“As a leader of the Popular Democratic Movement who hails from the same region of Kavango East where this barbaric incident happened, I am duty-bound by the laws of our country and by my conscience, to condemn the actions of Shikongo in the strongest terms.”

Shihumbu further stressed that prominent members of society, especially political leaders, should not receive red carpet treatment when they are accused of breaking the law. –jmuyamba@nepc.com.na

In hot water… Rundu Rural councillor and National Council member, Michael Shikongo.

