PDM chooses Kakuva for Opuwo  by-election

WINDHOEK – The opposition Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) has nominated Uaurikwa Kakuva as its candidate to contest for the Opuwo Rural constituency by-election slated for March.

PDM secretary general Manuel Ngaringombe told New Era yesterday that Kakuva emerged victorious during an election held on 30 December when the party convened its conference at Otjondeka in Opuwo Rural constituency.

Kakuva who scooped 30 votes formed part of the five candidates who contested for the candidature votes.

The other four are General Muharukua who garnered 26, Kuzatjike Kazombaruru (21 votes), Kaveja Japuhua (two votes), while Kaverisora Kavari got one vote.

“There were five candidates and he emerged victorious at the regional meeting. There were 79 candidates as constituency members who came for the elections,” Ngaringombe confirmed.

He said Kakuva is a tested PDM cadre who is a founding member of the former DTA now renamed PDM.

He is a teacher by profession and he served the education ministry for 34 years.

According to him, Kakuva was a principal at Otuani Primary School in Opuwo Rural consistency before his retirement recently.

Ngaringombe also said Kakuva served as a councillor in the Opuwo Town Council between 2004-2009.

“That’s the gentleman who emerged victorious. He is an active member of the party and also active in his community of Opuwo,” he stated.

The movement, therefore, invites all residents in that constituency to vote for him on 9 March during the by-election.

The position of Opuwo Rural constituency councillor became vacant after the resignation of PDM’s Kazeongere Tjeundo, who will contest for a seat in the National Assembly.

Swapo also elected Estein Katupa as its candidate for the Opuwo Rural constituency by-election.

The ruling party held its extra ordinary district conference in Otuani in the same constituency on Sunday, in which two candidates contested for the candidature seat.

Katupa, who currently serves as the party’s Opuwo Rural constituency district treasurer, won the internal election after he garnered 31 votes out of the total 51 votes cast, while his challenger, Tjakazapi Mbunguha, received 20 votes.

