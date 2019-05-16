PDM wants provision of basic services in Ondangwa

Nuusita Ashipala

ONGWEDIVA – Just a month before the Ondangwa Urban by-election, Popular Democratic Party (PDM) contestant Johannes Martin is full of ideas to bring to the constituency the much-needed basic services.

He wants the delivery of basic health, recreational and sports facilities.

Martin who is currently a local authority councilor on the Ondangwa Town Council pledged to continue to advocate development at the town.

Top of his priorities is to lobby for a community library or community centre as the town is currently served by a classroom-sized library catering mainly for children.

“There is no library for our senior secondary and junior school to do research,” Martin said.

Martin will contest against an independent candidate Angelina Immanuel, Swapo Party’s Leonard Negonga, APP’s Asser Vincent and CoD’s Mandume Andreas.

The by-election is slated for June 15.

Equally, Martin said he would also push for proper sanitation at the informal settlements as Ondangwa is also affected by the deadly hepatitis E.

To further strengthen hygiene at the constituency, Martin said he would also work towards developing health and educational institutions.

“Our town’s population has grown but up to now we still only have facilities that were built when the population was still low,” said Martin.

Martin has further pledged to advance youth empowerment such as introducing incubation centres for residents who have completed vocational trades.

He also pledged to source funds to develop informal markets with the prime aim to create business opportunities for vendors and subsequently an income.

On housing provision, Martin said he would work closely with the town council to formalise informal settlements, avail land and create new townships for low-income earners.

Should he emerge victorious he will also foresee fair compensation for those who will relocate to pave way for development.



