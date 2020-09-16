Pensioner denies murdering lover

A 79-year-old man from Gobabis pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder in the Windhoek High Court for allegedly killing his live-in girlfriend with a knobkierie and panga at their residence.

According to the State, Theuns Kaneb killed 46-year-old Nora Tsuses between 9 to 10 March 2018 at the residence they shared in Kanaan location in Epako.

According to the indictment, an argument erupted between the accused and the victim and he hit her with a knobkierie, breaking three of her ribs in the process and stabbed or cut her with a panga causing her to die on the scene due to injuries caused by the blunt force trauma.

Kaneb did not provide a plea explanation and opted to remain silent and put the onus on the State to prove the allegations against him. His State-funded lawyer Giant Kauari confirmed that the plea is in accordance with his instructions and told the court the basis of their defence will become apparent during the course of the trial.

However, during his cross-examination of one of the State witnesses, Kauari said that according to his instructions from Kaneb, his client was asleep during the early hours of 10 March 2018 when he heard a knock on his door at around 04h00 in the morning.

After he received a no reply upon his enquiry into who it was, he decided to investigate and put on his cell phone’s torch and went outside through his kitchen door. He further said he went to the side where the knock came from and again asked who it was, but still received no reply.

He then decided to go back inside his house and when he turned around, he saw a man standing between him and his door armed with a panga.

“The man raised the panga high and I then threw away my cell phone and a scuffle ensued between me and the man I did not recognise,” Kaneb said.

“I managed to bite him, and he let go of the panga and ran away. I chased after him until he went out of my yard and then returned.”

He went on to say that he picked up the panga discarded by the unknown man and went back inside his house. Once inside he set the panga down on the kitchen floor and when he turned to go to his room, another person jumped him from behind, he said.

At that stage, Kaneb said, he did not know who it was and he got hold of a knobkierie and started to hit his attacker with it and also took the panga to defend himself.

He further stated that it was only after he managed to switch on the lights that he realised he injured or killed his girlfriend as she was lying very still. The matter continues today before acting Judge Petrus Unengu. The State is represented by Tangeni Itula.

