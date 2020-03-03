Pensioner dies from snake bite Selma Ikela National Omusati

A 60-year-old man died after he was bitten by a snake while sleeping at a cattle post on Sunday morning at Otjimanangombe village in Omusati region, stated the police crime report. The deceased, Katupo Munembome, died on his way to Outapi hospital after being bitten. His next of kin were informed and police investigations continue.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old man was accidentally shot when his firearm was triggered while he was searching for his cellphone in his clothing bag where his firearm was kept. The incident happened at Tseiblaagte location in Keetmanshoop.

“It is alleged that a 55-year-old male was searching for his cellphone in his clothing bag where his firearm was and in the process, a shot went off and hit him on the right side of the abdomen,” read the police report. The police said the victim, who is also the suspect in the case, was taken to Keetmanshoop state hospital and later referred to Windhoek. His condition is described as serious but stable. No arrest was made yet and police investigation continues.

Police in Windhoek opened a case of attempted murder after a man allegedly shot at a female security guard he was trying to help after being robbed. The incident happened on Saturday at about 05h00 at Havana 3-way stop. However, the suspect has not yet been arrested.

It is alleged the 31-year-old woman was admitted in Katutura State hospital in a serious condition after she was shot with a pistol on the left leg and back.

“It is further alleged that two suspects were trying to rob the victim, a security guard, who was on her way to work and when she screamed for help, a man from a house nearby came to her rescue by firing a shot; however, the shot struck the victim in the leg. The man allegedly ran to her with his firearm in his hand, and while helping to pick her up, a second shot went off, hitting the victim in the back,” read the police crime report.

2020-03-03 07:01:13 | 18 hours ago