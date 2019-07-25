Pensioner fatally shoots himself 

WINDHOEK – Police opened five cases of suicide last weekend including a fatality involving a pensioner who shot himself with a pistol.

Chief Inspector Pendukeni Haikali said the pensioner shot himself on Saturday at Eeshoke village. The deceased was identified Shimwafeni Venfried David.

Haikali said the 60-year-old man died on the spot. She said police investigations continue.

Police at Eenhana opened a suicide docket after a 35-year-old was found hanging in his sleeping room with a trouser lace around his neck.

The incident happened on Sunday at an unknown time at Oshigwedha village.

Haikali said no suicide note was found. The deceased is Haufiku Johannes Hamukwaya.

Similarly, a 37-year-old man hanged himself from a tree at farm Kransnues, Groot Aub on Friday.

The motive is unknown and there was no suicide note. The deceased was identified as Ranold Nanub.

A 28-year-old man allegedly hanged himself with a wire from a branch of a tree. The incident happened on Friday at about 07h00 at Okangoya, Okongo village. The deceased is Ndeshipanda Netumbe. His next of kin were informed and police investigations continue.

