Persevering to achieve her dreams

WINDHOEK-A proud patriotic Namibian young woman Frieda Lukas (25) says she is persistent an achieving her dreams.

A bachelor degree graduate in Journalism and Communication Technology at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), Lukas is now doing an honours degree in Communications at the same university. “I have grown into a fountain of wisdom and take joy in sharing my reflections on life with others. I live deliberately in accordance to how I would love to be remembered as a person,” says Lukas. Born and bred in Ohalushu village in the Ohangenwa Region, the first born in a family of four, she doesn’t know how she grew up for as long as she remember, but says she spent most of her life in boarding schools. She literary grew up on her own with the guidance of her older cousin who was a few grades ahead of her. She attended her primarily education at the People’s Primary School (PPS) in Windhoek and later moved to Tsumeb at Otjikoto Senior Secondary School.

After her Grade 12 she was confused on what to study. “I registered for a Bachelor of Education at Unam with English and History as majors subjects, which I later quit but I did not know what I actually wanted to study. With the help of my family, I decided to be honest with myself; I took a gap year from studies and started seeking career guidance assistance,” says Lukas. She was later referred to the Ministry of Labour for some career guidance. After that, she found out that she wanted to do Media, Communication and Public Speaking. “The following year (2014) I was a registered student at NUST in Journalism and Communication course, which was the best decision I ever made.”

Lukas worked with Women in Science, a girls Camp that took place at NUST earlier this year from 17-29 June as a facilitator of World Learning Organisation, teaching girls from different countries such as Namibia, Eswatini, Kenya, Ethiopia and United State of America (USA), to choose their career wisely, especially in the field of science, technology, engineering, arts, designs and Mathematics. Lukas also worked as an Office Administrator and Personal Assistant to the CEO at Mobi Pay in 2015 as her first job, but she had to quit her job to focus on looking for internships in the field of communications.

She got her first internship at the Society for Family Health (SFH) as a Communications Officer, after that she went for internship as a Media Liaison and Social Media manager at Poiya Media. Currently, Lukas is busy with another internship at Sanlam Namibia, in the Marketing and Communication department. “I am in charge of my own destiny and I use every opportunity I get to be relevant in whatever I do. I do every job as if it was the one that determined my success” she says.



