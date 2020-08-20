PERSONALITY OF THE WEEK: Alexander Miller Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Name: Alexander Miller

Date of Birth: 20/11/ 2000

Place of Birth: Cape Town

Nickname: Don’t really have one

Your toughest race: I’ve completed a lot of tough races, but maybe one that stands out was the MTB race at the 2018 African Youths Games in Algeria. The average temperature for the race was 38

degrees.

Most memorable race: Probably the U/23 Paris Roubaix, which I did last year with the World Cycling Centre team.

Biggest disappointment: Not being able to race at the World Championships in 2018 because I broke my elbow.

Biggest influence on your career: For me probably two things, first joining the World Cycling Centre team for 2019 and second is my coach. Those are the two big factors in my career.

Favourite local or international cyclist: My favourite international cyclist is Slovak rider Peter Sagan.

If not cycling, which other sport would you have chosen? It would have been tennis.

You were recently selected by the Namibia Cycling Federation as one of country’s representatives at the 2021 Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan. How have you received this news and is it something you expected? It’s absolutely amazing knowing that one has qualified for the Olympics! The Olympics have been a goal of mine since I started and having achieved the first step so soon is amazing. I have so many people to thank who have helped me achieve my goals, my family, my sponsors and my coach. I’m more motivated than ever and ready for the hard work that lies ahead in the training and preparation.

You have been dominating the local cycling scene, winning the Food Lovers Market Individual Time Trial series and going on to be crowned Nedbank National Mountain Bike (MTB) champion. What has contributed to your impressive form? The main thing contributing to my form has definitely been the training, all thanks to my dedicated coach.

How has cycling changed your life? Cycling has definitely had a massive impact on my life. I’ve seen a lot of new places and countries all thanks to cycling. Before I started cycling in 2016, I had never been overseas.

What do you think needs to be done to fully popularise cycling across Namibia, especially at school level? I think the construction of designated cycle lanes would definitely benefit cycling in Namibia. I have a few non-cycling friends whose parents claim it is too dangerous to ride on the roads. Unfortunately this is very true.

Your ambitions for 2020 and beyond? For 2020, to race in Europe and prepare 100% for the Olympics. Hopefully join the World Cycling Centre after the Games. And for beyond 2020, definitely join a professional team in Europe.

2020-08-20 13:11:24 | 8 hours ago