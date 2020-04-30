Personality of the week - Himeekua R. Ketjijere Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

Name: Himeekua Ronald Ketjijere

Date of Birth: 12/12/1987

Place of Birth: Otjiwarongo

Marital Status: Married

Nickname: Stigga

Car/s: BMW and Toyota

Current club: African Stars

Previous Clubs: Unam FC and University of Pretoria FC (AmaTuks)

Position: Midfielder

Career achievements: Winning the double with Africa Stars in my debut (2009/10 season) and lifting the 2015 Cosafa Cup, which was the first ever trophy for Namibia.

Favourite local or international footballer: Sergio Busquets (Spain, Barcelona FC)

Favourite football club: Manchester United

Your most memorable match: It was 2013 in AmaTuks colours against Mamelodi Sundowns during a PSL match; I won the Man of the Match award that day.

Your toughest match: It was in Brave Warriors colours against Guinea in Morocco, we lost 3-0 that night after a goalless draw in Windhoek in the first leg.

Biggest career disappointment: When AmaTuks got relegated during the 2015/16 season and when the Brave Warriors fail to obtain a single point at 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

Biggest influence on your career: Mr. Tjiriange, Mr. Katjivena both from Okakarara Primary School and Mr. Upi at Okakarara Secondary School. They all moulded my football career and I remain indebted to them.

If not football, which other sport would you have played? Athletics.

Since retiring from national duty as Brave Warriors captain, you have since embarked on a blossoming career in law. How’s that going? The law career is going very well and I am learning a thing or two each and every day. I am grateful for having taken out time to study during my playing days and I’m reaping the fruits now.

You are widely regarded as one of Brave Warriors most successful captains by far. Was it an easy decision to retire while at the peak of your career? The decision to retire was not an easy one and it was informed by a lot of factors, one being my career in law, because it was high time then to start focusing and acquire necessary experiences in practicing law. As far as playing for the national team, I thought I had done it all and I have given my best shot at it. I won the 2015 Cosafa Cup and 2016 Cosafa Plate, qualified for the 2018 African Nations Championship (Chan) and finished in the quarterfinals of that Chan. We also qualified for the 2019 Afcon, so I think I have done it all.

You played in the PSL for more than five years, enjoying a well decorated career with AmaTuks. How did your stay in the PSL shape and help you grow as a player over the years? It assisted me greatly, because in international football, players play as per the coaches’ instructions and shape of the team. It was frustrating to play in a defensive role at AmaTuks and Brave Warriors but it was necessary for the team as a whole. So PSL and Warriors taught me discipline and reminded me that it was a team sport and not about me.

You started and finished your career on a very high note, especially for the national team. What kept you at the top for so long? What was the secret? It was commitment and discipline. Firstly, I was one of the fittest players throughout my career, as I did extra work on my own so as to ensure that I was fit. I also developed some sort of arrogance and confidence in my personality too, I needed that because fans always had bad things to say to me and I always had to prove myself every time I went onto the pitch that I was still relevant.

Comparing experiences, what does Namibia need to do for our football to catch up with the rest of the world? Firstly, we need to inject serious money into football and sports in general. Secondly, we need to set up grassroots developmental structures in sports codes, introduce school of excellence and so on. Thirdly, sports must be regarded as a profession that has a potential of contributing to the country’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP).

Your ambitions for 2020: Is to do well in my law profession and make my farming become more profitable in 2020 and beyond.

Zinedine Zidane, Paolo Maldini or Clarence Seedorf?: Zinedine Zidane

Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard or Paul Scholes?: Paul Scholes

Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns?: Kaizer Chiefs

Quinton Jacobs, Rudi Louw or Robert Nganjone?: Quinton Jacobs

Norri Kaanjuka, Ricardo Mannetti or Bobby Samaria? Ricardo Mannetti

Nike, Adidas or Puma?: Nike

Braai meat or Potjiekos?: Potjiekos

2020-04-30 09:53:51 | 5 hours ago