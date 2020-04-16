Personality of the week - Jatjinda Tjihero
Name: Jatjinda Kambatuku Tjihero
Date of Birth: 21/07/1987
Place of Birth: Otjongombe, Aminuis
Marital Status: Married
Nickname: Toetsie
Car: No car
Current club: NDF Netball Club
Previous Clubs: Civics Netball Club
Position: Goal Attack and Goal Shooter
Career achievements: Acquiring an Honours Degree in Sports Coaching and Level 2 Coaching Certificate. And also, playing netball in the UK was definitely an achievement I’ll cherish forever.
Favourite local or international netball player: It’s most definitely Casey Kopua
Most memorable match: It was a Khomas league match between Civics and Black Africa. We were the underdogs but we showed them some real netball that day and won.
Your toughest match: It was in England when I was playing for team Northumbria against Manchester Thunder. It was one of those games were catching, shooting or getting free was hard work.
Biggest career disappointment: Not being able to play in the finals against Singapore at the M1 Nations Cup last year due to an injury.
Biggest influence on your career: Too many people to mention.
If not netball, which other sport would you have played? Volleyball
Are you happy with the state of Namibian netball? I couldn’t be much happier; I have trust in the system at the moment.
From a development perspective, what needs to be done to bring Namibian netball on par with the rest of the world? Talent identification and nurturing talent is key but without the right people to nurture the talent, we will still have a lot of work to do.
Your ambitions for 2020: To be fitter than I’ve ever been.
iPhone, Samsung or Huawei: Samsung
Christmas or Valentine’s Day: Christmas
Phone call or text: Phone call
Sneakers or high heels: Sneakers
Breakfast or dinner: Breakfast
Jogging or hiking: Jogging
Plane or Cruise Ship: Plane
Long or short hair: Short
Favourite nail polish: Red
Aletta Shikololo
2020-04-16 09:46:15 | 13 hours ago