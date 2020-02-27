Personality of the week - Zenatha Coleman
Name: Zenatha Coleman
Date of Birth: 25 September1993
Place of Birth: Keetmanshoop
Married: Not yet
Nickname: Zz or Zenny
Car: None
Current Club: Valencia CF Femenino (Spain)
Previous Clubs: Mountain Stars, Tura Magic FC, Gintra Universitetas (Lithuania), Zaragoza CF Femenino (Spain)
Position: Forward
Career achievements: Top goal scorer for Gintra Universitetas, won Championship with Gintra Universitetas, played in the UEFA women’s champions’ league and scored in all games through to the round of 16, scored an amazing 65 goals in 2016, was voted top-5 best African women player.
Favourite football club: Try Again Football Club (local)
Most memorable match: My most memorable match has to be the one of the 2014 African Women’s Championship, where we opened the tournament against Zambia and ended up winning 2-0.
Biggest disappointment: Losing out on a spot to qualify for the 2nd round of the Olympic qualifiers last year.
Biggest influence on your career: My grandfather J.T Coleman
Favourite footballer: Eden Hazard
If not football, which other sport would you have played: I would say athletics.
Your ambitions for 2020: To qualify for the Africa Women Cup of Nations with my Brave Gladiators.
Swakopmund or Walvis Bay? Swakopmund
Phone call or text? Text
Dress or pants? Dress
Winter or Summer? Winter
Sneakers or high heels? High heels
A dog as a pet or a cat? Dog
Jogging or Hiking? Hiking
Christmas or Valentine’s Day? Christmas
New Era Reporter
2020-02-27 07:27:59 | 4 hours ago