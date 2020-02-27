Personality of the week - Zenatha Coleman New Era Reporter Sports Khomas

Name: Zenatha Coleman

Date of Birth: 25 September1993

Place of Birth: Keetmanshoop

Married: Not yet

Nickname: Zz or Zenny

Car: None

Current Club: Valencia CF Femenino (Spain)

Previous Clubs: Mountain Stars, Tura Magic FC, Gintra Universitetas (Lithuania), Zaragoza CF Femenino (Spain)

Position: Forward

Career achievements: Top goal scorer for Gintra Universitetas, won Championship with Gintra Universitetas, played in the UEFA women’s champions’ league and scored in all games through to the round of 16, scored an amazing 65 goals in 2016, was voted top-5 best African women player.

Favourite football club: Try Again Football Club (local)

Most memorable match: My most memorable match has to be the one of the 2014 African Women’s Championship, where we opened the tournament against Zambia and ended up winning 2-0.

Biggest disappointment: Losing out on a spot to qualify for the 2nd round of the Olympic qualifiers last year.

Biggest influence on your career: My grandfather J.T Coleman

Favourite footballer: Eden Hazard

If not football, which other sport would you have played: I would say athletics.

Your ambitions for 2020: To qualify for the Africa Women Cup of Nations with my Brave Gladiators.



Swakopmund or Walvis Bay? Swakopmund

Phone call or text? Text

Dress or pants? Dress

Winter or Summer? Winter

Sneakers or high heels? High heels

A dog as a pet or a cat? Dog

Jogging or Hiking? Hiking

Christmas or Valentine’s Day? Christmas

