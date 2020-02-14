Peter L Peter scoops face of ARTS Africa title Aletta Shikololo Entertainment Khomas

After a year of hard work, determination and talent showcasing, Namibian born multi-talented artist, Peter Peter won the overall competition of ARTS Africa beating hundreds other participants.

The enthusiast Namibian creative, Peter was announced the ambassador and face of ARTS Africa recently in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Arts Africa which is a company that falls under the International Arts Talent Showcase (IATS) assists artists in South Africa and Namibia by providing them with the opportunity to audition for the IATS as well as International Modeling and Talent Association (IMTA) modelling competition.

After joining the competition earlier last year, the passion-driven artist who believes in changing the world through dynamic art and entertainment has been working hard to the best of his abilities and outperformed other artists throughout the competition which led him to become the overall winner of ARTS Africa.

Peter is also one of the Namibian artists who will be representing the country in New York at the IMTA in July alongside award-winning singer, Ann Singer.

Talented actor and guitarist, Peter found his passion in art after high school, saying his dreams has always been to transform lives through different means of arts which pushed him to pursue his honours degree in education, majoring in arts and leadership.

In the interview with Entertainment Now! Peter said “My journey to becoming the Face of Arts Africa started when I chose to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. I opened an Instagram account and started posting pictures of myself because I believed that to make it in this industry, I needed to be visible.”

He is the first Namibian to hold the title which he said was humbling, powerful and a historic moment for him and the country.

“As a leader, one is expected to pave a way for others to follow. This means that the door for greater things has opened and I believe many more people will take up the same challenge,” said the easy-going Peter.

The opportunity will run until next year as the focus will be on the winner’s success over the next 12 months and ensure he is given every opportunity to promote his brand as well as Arts Africa.

As the brand ambassador, he will be working very closely with the Director of Arts Africa, Elsubie Virlinden and represent Arts Africa and all its sister companies by attending all media, TV and travel collaborations with the Director of Arts Africa, to promote Arts Africa and the work they do to create platforms for aspiring artist to showcase their talents and strengthen their brands.

When asked how he is going to use the platform to inspire other artists, the 37-year-old Peter said he will work towards finding and creating opportunities for artists to educate themselves about the industry and showcase their talents for the world to see what they have to offer.

He encouraged other artists to be more open-minded, to conduct proper research about the entertainment industry and educate themselves.

“It’s also very important for artists to be versatile as this strengthens their brands and makes them more marketable. The choice we make in life determine where we end up. So, make the right choices that lead you to where you want to be,” he further stated.



As the winner of the competition he is awarded branding and travel opportunities, and a chance to feature in the media on several occasions while building momentum on his brand as an artist.



