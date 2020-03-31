Petrus Shitembi: From the banks of the Okavango River to Kota Kinabalu Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

KOTA KINABALU – Namibian international midfielder Petrus ‘Dancing Shoes’ Shitembi is glad to have made the “right decision” to play for Sabah FC in the highly competitive Malaysian Super League and contributing to the club’s campaign this season.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder, who has made 60 appearances for his country over the last 10 years, has won the hearts of the fans with his contribution since he joined the team in February. Before joining Sabah, he last played for Zambian club Lusaka Dynamos.

Before the official signing, he started for Sabah in three out of the four matches in Indonesia during their pre-season tour and his performance won the management over despite only joining the tour at the eleventh hour.

He continued to make his mark for Sabah in their opening four matches with the team winning once, drew twice and lost once and are in fourth place in the table standing before the league was put on hold following the restriction movement order caused by Covid-19.

“You know this is my first time playing outside Africa, and it’s been absolutely amazing so far, I’m really loving it and glad that I had taken the right decision to join the team. I had earlier made the decision that it was time for me to try something new and different, so when the chance from Sabah came for me, I didn’t even think twice about joining the team,” he said.

He also vowed to give his best to help the team in the league as well as in the Cup competitions. “I would really love to help the team as much as I possibly can, so that we can finish the league in very respectable position and also to do well in the cup competitions. I have to say the super league is really good, very competitive and it will only make us better, so I’m relishing this new challenge in my life.”

He further praised his teammates for helping him to settle down quickly. “They are very nice guys and really made it easy on me. I must also add that all those involved with the team are great to me, that includes the fans, who are lovely people, and with the nice surroundings, it’s just perfect for me, and I am really grateful for the treatment that I have received.”

