PG orders further probe into murder case

WINDHOEK – The prosecutor-general has requested the police to carry out further investigations into the matter of a man who stands accused of killing his brother over a debt of N$20.

According to prosecutor Victoria Likius, the prosecutor-general has forwarded back the docket to the investigating officer with additional instructions that need to be complied with before the matter can continue.

“Two witness statements need to be obtained. One of the statements is from an eyewitness. Laboratory results which are vital in this case are also still outstanding,” explained Likius.

The accused, Immanuel Nepela, 28, is charged with a count of murder for allegedly inflicting stab wounds that resulted in the death of his older brother Salatiel Nghiyolwa in June 2018.

Nghiyolwa died after he was stabbed with a knife in the ribs at Eehambo dhaNehale informal settlement in Hakahana, Windhoek.

According to witnesses, the altercation started when Nghiyolwa who was a taxi driver took firewood to Nepela who sold grilled meat.

The agreement was that Nepela would give Nghiyolwa N$20 later in the day for the firewood, but failed to give the money.

Later on, the brothers got into an argument and it is alleged that Nepela then pushed and overpowered Nghiyolwa, who dislocated his arm.

He also reportedly strangled him, resulting in Nghiyolwa passing out for some time.

During his preliminary plea earlier this year, Nepela denied any wrongdoing when he took a no guilty plea to the charge of murder.

Nepela had paid N$1 500 bail, which was extended until his next appearance in court on 13 February 2020 for the prosecutor-general’s decision.

