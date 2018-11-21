PG to decide man’s fate in brother’s death

WINDHOEK – The prosecutor-general is expected to decide the fate of a man who stands accused of killing his brother in June this year.

Appearing from police custody, Immanuel Nepela, 28, is facing a charge of murder, after he killed his elder brother Salatiel Nghiyolwa over N$20.

During court proceedings at the Katutura Magistrate’s Court, Nepela was informed that his docket would be summarised and forwarded to the prosecutor-general for a decision. The prosecutor-general is expected to pronounce herself on what charges Nepela would be prosecuted on, when to stand trial and where.

Furthermore, the prosecutor-general will decide if he is to be prosecuted or not. Magistrate Surita Savage postponed the case to January 23, 2019 while awaiting the prosecutor-general’s decision.

The prosecution is charging that on June 19 at Eehambo dhaNehale informal settlement in Hakahana, Nepela intentionally killed Nghiyolwa by stabbing him with a knife.

Nghiyolwa died shortly afterwards.

Nepela denied any wrongdoing when he took the no guilty plea to the charge of murder. He opted not to furnish the court with any plea explanation, leaving the onus on the state to prove its case against him.

According to witnesses, Nghiyolwa who was a taxi driver took firewood the previous week to Nepela who sold grilled meat. The agreement was that Nepela would give Nghiyolwa N$20 later in the day for the firewood.

Later on, the brothers got into an argument, and it is alleged that Nepela then pushed and overpowered Nghiyolwa who dislocated his arm, and strangled him which caused him to pass out for some time.

It is alleged that the following day family members suggested that the brothers should be separated and Nepela was told to move out of their shared shack. Furthermore, Nepela should go to the north, an order he refused.

Witnesses indicate that Nepela was later seen that night crying while following the main road, holding a blood-stained knife, saying that he had just killed his brother.



2018-11-21 09:27:57 1 months ago