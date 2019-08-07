Phase 2 of Operation Kalahari to resume Monday

WINDHOEK – The second phase of Operation Kalahari Desert is scheduled to kick off on Monday next week, after a month’s break.

The first phase of the same operation started on May 11 ended on June 30.

Law enforcement officers assigned to this operation will undergo a three-day intensive induction, says Namibian police spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi. The training, he said, will be carried out to train the officers on their behaviour during the execution of duties.

The first face of the operation was punctuated by incidents of alleged violence against civilians, a claim the authorities initially denied until the killing of Zimbabwean taxi driver Talent Fambaune in June, leading to the arrest of a member of the Namibian Defence Force who was part of the operation.

Kanguatjivi was the latest to dismiss allegations of abuse in the operation, saying: “Upon our thorough investigations, it was concluded that many of these cases that were reported were not truthful and were found to be mere fabrications by some members of the public.”

Kanguatjivi evangelised the successes of phase one of Operation Kalahari Desert, saying magnificent successes in combating crime were achieved.

The public at large is appreciative of the positive impact the joint law enforcement forces have made towards the provision of safety and security, he said. This, he added, has resulted in calls from the public that such joint operations with Namibia Defense Force (NDF) must continue.

Some of the operation’s successes – as enumerated by Kanguatjivi - include the arrest of 1 996 suspects for cases of murder, attempted murder, rape, assault GBH, dealing in drugs, possession of wild animal products and housebreaking, theft and minor offences.

Also, 1 711 dangerous weapons such as knives, screwdrivers, pangas and spears were confiscated. Illicit drugs such as cannabis, mandrax and cocaine - with a combined street value of N$683 072 - were confiscated during the operation. During the operation, 4454 summonses were issued and 284 livestock were recovered.

Kanguatjivi is imploring people to desist from any acts of lawlessness, undermining of authority, obstructing officers in the execution of their duties, lack of cooperation, and unruly and any other unbecoming behaviour.

“It must be known that law enforcement operations are very pertinent to our safety and security and therefore society ought to appreciate the efforts being made by law enforcement agencies to ensure that law and order, and safety and security prevail in our suburbs and the country as a whole,” said the Deputy Commissioner.

