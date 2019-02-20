Philanthropic Nghaamwa renovates classrooms

ONGWEDIVA -Governor of Ohangwena, Usko Nghaamwa continues to demonstrate his generosity to educate Namibian children when he came to the rescue of Ndilula Naikaku Primary School in Eenhana Circuit, where he renovated a block of three classrooms recently blown-off by a storm.

The charitable politician forked N$17 500 from his pocket to ensure over 50 learners who were relocated to an overcrowded classroom return to their learning space in three days. A grateful director of Education in Ohangwena Region, Isak Hamatwi said he is overwhelmed at the governor’s ever-readiness to lend a helping hand towards his community.

Nghaamwa said his immediate reaction when he heard about the plight of the school was to look into ways to remedy the situation.

He said not only were over 50 learners in the affected classrooms had to be placed in another overcrowded classroom, studying materials including learners’ books were destroyed by the rainy storm.

Nghaamwa said the contribution he makes to education is geared towards having educated young Namibians who can transform Namibia economically and industrially in the future.

“We have done our part, but we need to ensure that our future generation is educated to move Namibia forward. If we leave them to languish in poverty, we will have foreigners coming to take our natural resources,” said Nghaamwa.

Hamatwi said the classroom block, which was renovated by the governor, is part of the blocks, which was expected to be renovated this current financial year.

In addition, another dilapidated block at the school is also expected to be renovated.

The region has further plans to renovate dilapidated classrooms, which were mostly built in the 90s.

