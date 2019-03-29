PhredGot1 signs with MTM

WINDHOEK-Local musician Phredgot1 became the only and first Namibian singer to be signed under Memory Talent Management (MTM) for public relations and brand management.

MTM was established in 2018 as a talent agency managing young talents and brands in different industries, with vast experience and networks to help their clientele grow. It has also partnered up with SomeSong Studios in Ghana to shoot music videos for locals, and at the same time making Namibian music available in Ghana through media outlets and other networks.

Real name Ndondi Fredrick Kandjembe, a PhredGot1 is a Namibian born recording artist, songwriter and music producer. He says he is pleased to sign under MTM foreseeing his musical career penetrating into the African market under the agency. PhredGot1 is well known for producing music beats for local singer Hilifa94 on the song, Phred, you got one. Last year, the singer released a hit song, Boss Man, as the official single to his upcoming debut album No Validation. Boss Man made him the most streamed artist of 2018 on DONLU Africa music website.

Talking about his upcoming album, he says he has worked with different singers including SwartBaster, Nashawn and Princelou Faragama to give his album a different taste. PhredGot1 continued to grow as an artist and he also been working with other producers including Mamba’s Mansion, MotionTheProducer in finalising his album, and he has had his hands on executive producing the album.



2019-03-29 11:16:27 3 days ago