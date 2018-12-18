Planned roads could easy accessibility to remote areas

Obrein Simasiku

OMUTHIYA - Plans are afoot to construct four major roads in Nehale Lya Mpingana Constituency ranked as one of the worst inaccessible areas.



Such development will be able to connect the constituency to Ohangwena and Kavango regions, as well to schools and health care facilities.



As it stands, the constituency with around 120 villages and centres have no proper road infrastructure and is only accessible through all-terrain four-wheel-drive vehicles.



Its councillor Leevi Reinholdt revealed this on Thursday at Omboto, where the Urban and Rural Development Minister, Dr Peya Mushelenga inaugurated the Nehale Constituency office that was built at a cost of N$9 million, and a three roomed staff house for N$1.3 million.



“There are plans to construct gravel roads such as one from Andoni-Oidiva road, which will pass through Nehale Lya Mpingana Constituency up to Okongo-Rundu tarred road. This gravel road is prioritised by the Oshikoto Regional Council because it will serve institutions which are within 10 kilometres from the road,” said Reinholdt when he gave an overview of the challenges faced

Other roads will be from Oshiti Sha Haihonya to Okongo, Polopolo road which will connect Onalusheshete to Onehanga and Luwaya which will link Casablanca to Elavi Nghuulile at Katwitwi road, Kavango.

“So far, none of these roads have started as we are still waiting for government to get back to us when funds are available,” he added.



Mushelenga said government has accelerated development in all forms, especially in rural areas where the majority are residing, despite the challenges that government is faced with. The minister pointed out the policy on decentralisation as one of government intervention to break the barriers as it allows the community to participate, discuss, plan and prioritise what should be developed and when such development can be executed.



Furthermore, he re-affirmed the ministry’s commitment and readiness in supporting development initiative such as the construction of the office, as they seek to improve the livelihood of the people who reside in settlements or rural areas. He added that such improvements reduce the unbalanced development between urban and rural areas.

“As your line minister, I will endeavour to lobby for more funds for local authorities and regional councils, because it is you who are working closer to the masses, and therefore are familiar with their needs and aspirations,” said Mushelenga.

2018-12-18 09:24:03 15 days ago