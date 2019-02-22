Poet on the move… as Esperance plans ahead

WINDHOEK- Esperance says her fans and poetry lovers can expect a lot from her as she planned on taking her brand to another level, as well as the poetry industry by storm.

“The first part of the year has been good in terms of getting myself out there, in terms of marketing. We intend on going the whole way this year. 2019 is definitely my year. There’s so much more in store. I don’t want to reveal too much but trust me I am working and I can’t wait for you guys to see what I’ve been up to but I can assure that I’m going international in 2019,” explains Esperance.

Starting off the year on a high note, she is hosting a public speaking workshop with the elements of performance coaching, personal branding, television and radio presenting and poetry tomorrow. She says the workshop is perfect for anyone who wants to refine their speaking skills, as this is a vital tool for any type of audience one might be addressing-whether it’s a meeting, deposition, presentation or plan on embarking on the television or radio scene.

The event is at the Bank Windhoek Theatre from nine O’clock in the morning (09h00) to three O’clock in the (15h00). The fee is N$500 includes lunch, refreshments, a gift pack and a free artist portfolio photoshoot. “Namibians can expect to have the most fulfilling, learning experience ever. One of our sessions even includes a pseudo-interview in front of the camera. “We will then give the attendees constructive criticism. We plan on grooming the best speakers in the country equipping them with the necessary pointer,” she says.

Esparance has teamed up with one of the local entertainers, Paul Da Prince. “Paul is a dear friend and has proven himself in the industry. He’s one of the best speakers that we have. He is very eloquent, capable and engaging,” she says.

Tracing her successful journey the past few years, the former Miss Grand Namibia and Spoken Word artist, full name Esperance Luvindao, says she became the only Namibian poet to have her works published in a United Kingdom (UK) Young Writers Anthology. She also had her solo performance in the Capital, which attracted a big audience. Apart from that, Esperance also became one of the local poets to release a full poetry album last July, and also teamed up with local jazz saxophonist Suzy Eises to recently release an official spoken word video, Broken.

She describes poetry as literary work in which the expression of feelings and ideas is given intensity by the use of distinctive style and rhythm; poems collectively or as a genre of literature. And this is what exactly Esperance does.

Also speaking about her latest poetry album titled Etha, which means to leave or to let go in Oshiwambo she says she titled the album Etha because she was letting go of a lot of things she had not spoken about in the open publicly.

“One of the poems, Meme, is about my mother. I lost my mother when I was very young and this is obviously a very sensitive topic for me. So this was the first time for me I was actively talking to anybody about this, and I putting this in my art meant that I was ready to share everything about myself with my fans,” says Esperance.







2019-02-22 10:36:15 1 months ago