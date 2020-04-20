Pohamba granted bail of N$2 000

Maria Amakali

A 41-year-old man, who is accused of physically assaulting his wife near a Windhoek shopping mall earlier this month, was granted bail in a local court last week.

Windhoek magistrate Celma Amadhila gave an order to have the accused Hamukoto Wakapa Pohamba released on bail in the amount of N$2 000.

Amadhila gave the order after hearing from State prosecutor Rowan van Wyk that the State does not object to the accused being released on bail after having consulted the victim in the case.

Pohamba, who is the son of former president Hifikepunye Pohamba, was arrested on 2 April for allegedly assaulting his wife Mimi Ndishishi Pohamba.

According to court documents, Pohamba strangled the victim and further scratched her on her back and chest.

This, according to the prosecution, he did with an intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was subsequently charged with a count of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act.

According to police reports at the time, Pohamba allegedly threw a brick through the car the victim was driving, and grabbed the steering wheel of the vehicle as he tried to stop it. All this allegedly happened in the presence of their two children who were seated in the vehicle.

The court agreed to release Pohamba on bail on condition he does not go within 50 metres of the victim or her residence in Dorado Valley.

Furthermore, he may refrain from contacting the victim, may not interfere directly or indirectly with ongoing investigations and may not leave the district of Windhoek before his case has been finalised.

Magistrate Amadhila postponed the matter to 11 May for further police investigations.

– mamakali@nepc.com.na

2020-04-20 10:01:01 | 13 hours ago