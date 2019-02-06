Poiyah Media interns get a niche in job market

WINDHOEK - Poiyah Media, a platform created to assist third and final year students from the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) and the University of Namibia (Unam) to enhance their skills in the corporate world, reflected on the successes of the former interns.

This followed after it took in its fourth round of interns, namely: Kadijah Mouton, Victoria Petrus and Rosalia Amupolo this month. The top three lucky interns impressed the judges during the intern interview this year. Poiyah Media announced its fourth intake last year December, and it closed its submissions on January 14. Receiving an average of four requests per day within 18 days, it was evident that the need for work experience still remains a demand among many youths. As part of the journey, Poiyah Media reflected on the previous interns and where they are now.

Frieda Lukas, who was part of the first Poiyah Media intern intake in 2017, is now fully employed as a Social Media Practitioner at Pupkewitz Holdings; while, Shoki Kandjimi, who continues to enhance his brand through Nust FM will pursue his Honours degree through Nust. Aune Lungameni, who also joined Poiyah Media during its first intake, continues to follow her passion in the fashion industry through different media platforms.

Evangeline Kamati, who was part of the third intake, balanced dual roles as a Poiyah Media staff and administrator for its client, Pamoja Records. Having already graduated, she looks forward to fruitful opportunities. She describes her experience at Poiyah Media as an amazing one, adding that getting an internship job at Poiyah Media was an eye-opener, where she gained a lot of knowledge. “It is a work hard; play hard culture at Poiyah Media with the best team,” she humbly notes.

Nyeuvo Amukushu, who was part of the second intake, is currently a freelance content creator at the office of the First Lady, as well as a third-year advertising and politics student at Unam. Amukushu, who was exposed to the public relations industry during her internship at Poiyah Media, admits that the experience works to her advantage, and she is excited to see what Poiyah Media achieves in the near future.

Graphic designer, Salomon Hamatwi, who was also part of the third intake, reflects that his experience at Poiyah Media was one of his best experiences, as he got to network and meet a lot of established and familiar faces of the industry. “This has opened my eyes and broadened my perspective on the working life,” he affirms.

Chongo Kampamba has successfully completed her BA Media Studies, and has returned to Zambia in hope to start a career back home.

Onesmus Embula recently landed a job at a local daily as a journalist, and he continues to excel in his field of specialisation.

Lastly, Eline Namweya admits that it is not that all glamorous and fun as it may seem from outside (via social media) platforms. A lot of hard work goes into public relations. “The most challenging event was the KING TEE DEE, which stretched our innovation, skills and ability to multi-task and take on many roles at the same time,” she admits.

Founder of Poiyah Media, Ilke Platt, feels proud of her team’s excellence, and for employing her first intern, Claudine Narimas, as Poiyah Media’s Public Relations Officer. “As much as I would like to employ all of the interns who continue to show their incredible talents, we intend on building Poiyah Media to create more job opportunities. I am proud that we can be a testimony to train and retain. With our five-year strategy, we intend on retaining many more of our talent,” she concludes.

Poiyah Media continues to take in interns twice a year for six months to allow room for practical experience and for the new public relations practitioners to get their foot through the door in the corporate world.





