Pokolo allegedly disappears with N$565 000

WINDHOEK - A case of theft has been opened against a former executive of a Lüderitz fishing company after he allegedly disappeared with N$565 000 that he was supposed to pay for a consignment of two trucks of fish destined for Zambia. The money was to be paid through a middleman.

The case was opened against David Pokolo by a Windhoek-based middleman on Monday last week at the Windhoek police station after Pokolo ‘disappeared’ with the money. As a result, Pokolo is currently being sought by the police.

According to a source close to the matter, a businessman from Pesca Atlantic Fishing Namibia, which is based in Walvis Bay, paid N$565 000 to a fish trader over a week ago to deliver fish to them. The source said the former executive told the middleman he was long in the fishing industry and knew where to get him the fish.

The middleman then transferred money to Pokolo’s account from where the fugitive former fishing executive withdrew all the money two days before he disappeared.

The source said there is available evidence to sustain such claims.

Pesca Atlantic was supposed to deliver the fish to its Zambian clients last Monday but subsequently had to make other interim arrangements with them.

Khomas Regional Police crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Abner Agas, confirmed that a case has been opened with the police. Agas said when Pokolo was called he answered his cellphone and said he was coming but he has so far not done so. Agas added the police would apply for a warrant of arrest through the court. Pokolo is not new to controversy. In 2014, he made headlines after failing to settle a N$5 700 liquor debt at a local wine outlet in Windhoek. In addition, a year before that, a weekly paper reported Pokolo was deep in debt and on a separate occasion conned a petrol attendant of N$200 worth of petrol.

2018-11-12 08:57:09 1 months ago