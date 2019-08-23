Police guard dying humpback whale

WALVIS BAY – Police and rescue officials were despatched to Kuisebmond beach yesterday morning to guard the humpback whale that washed ashore on Wednesday.

Although some of the residents were at the scene out of curiosity, others were unsympathetic to the already dying whale by jumping and playing on it.

As a result police cordoned off and monitored the area while the whale was suffering in heat as the town is currently also experiencing hot weather.

The whale, despite being pushed back into the water on Wednesday swam back to the shore, a typical response that often happens with stranded whales and dolphins, according to the Namibia Dolphin Project.

The organisation said it was not possible for the whale to move deeper into the ocean due to its size and that it was unlikely to survive.

They are not looking at euthanasia as an option to relieve the whale from its suffering.

However it was still alive yesterday afternoon.

2019-08-23 07:46:58 9 hours ago