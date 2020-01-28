Police probe sexual assaults on minors Selma Ikela National Khomas

Selma Ikela

WINDHOEK – Two minor girls aged six and 10 were among a number of women sexually assaulted this past week, the police have confirmed.

At Stampriet, a 34-year-old man was arrested for sexually violating a six-year-old girl during the early hours of Saturday.

The incident happened between 00h00 and 01h50 at Rykmansdorp.

It is alleged the mother left the victim home with her two brothers.

According to the police, while the three were asleep, the suspect entered the house and allegedly raped the victim.

“The two brothers woke up when they heard the victim crying and when they switched on the lights, they found the sister naked and the suspect already standing at the door leaving,” read the report.

The suspect was expected to make his first appearance in the Aranos Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

In another incident, a 19-year-old suspect at Oshiyandja village outside Eenhana also allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl on numerous occasions.

The suspect is a domestic worker in the victim’s family home.

He was arrested following the incident. At Onanguti village in the Epembe constituency, an uncle is on the run after allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl on Friday evening. “It is further alleged the suspect called the victim into the storage room where he ordered her to remove her clothes and had sexual intercourse with her. The suspect is not yet arrested as he fled the scene before the police arrived,” the police said.

A rape incident involving an uncle was also reported at Omahenge village outside Oshikango.

It is alleged that a 23-year-old man reportedly raped his 10-year-old niece on several occasions.

According to the police, the incident happened during December last year.

The suspect is not yet arrested. In the Oshikoto region, a nine-year-old girl from Okalumpa was reportedly raped while on her way home from school when unknown men approached her from the bush. The police reported the suspects grabbed and pulled the girl into nearby bushes, before proceeding to rape her.

The suspects fled the scene. “The victim went home and only reported the incident to her grandmother on Sunday.”

Police investigation continues.

A 44-year-old domestic worker was also reportedly raped several times by the father of her employer in Swakopmund’s Mondesa.

The police alleged the suspect dragged the victim to his room and had sexual intercourse with her several times.

It is reported the incident happened between April and December 2019. The suspect is not yet arrested.

2020-01-28 07:24:18 | 1 days ago