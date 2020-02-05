Politburo endorses Swapo post-mortem proposal

The Swapo politburo has formally endorsed the proposal, which calls for the need for a post-mortem of the ruling party and its presidential candidate’s performance in the November 2019 elections.

President Hage Geingob won the presidential election after receiving 56% of the total vote, compared to his rival and independent presidential candidate Dr Panduleni Itula who acquired 29%.

While rural areas predominantly supported Geingob, many urban centres voted for Itula.

“We have all seen the outcomes of the November 2019 Presidential and Parliamentary elections. These outcomes have obliged us the Swapo party to commence with the process of introspection following last December’s Central Committee meeting where I motivated the need for a post-mortem of the Swapo party and its presidential candidate’s performance in the November 2019 elections,” Geingob noted yesterday during the official opening of cabinet.

He explained the purpose of such a post-mortem is to better prepare, position and equip the ruling party for the changing times and challenges in society and the world.

Hence, he noted, the first politburo meeting of 2020 has formally endorsed this proposal.

However, he said, it is important to understand and frame the results of the 2019 elections to arrive at an introspection that is reality-based.

He also dismissed claims of some analysts that the loss of Swapo’s two-thirds majority in the National Assembly by one seat is a big failure.

Geingob said Swapo indeed got a massive mandate of 66% and 63 seats against its nearest rival with 16% and 15 seats.

“I understand this result as the voice of the electorate, which is saying we still trust you and have confidence in you as our ruling party. But wake up. We need you to prioritise and improve in the areas which will uplift us, the people, who voted you to parliament,” he stated.

He explained the people said they want Swapo members of parliament to dutifully attend session, present issues of concern to them and engage in quality and constructive development and prosperity-centred debates.

He noted the electorate also want lawmakers to pass laws that will help the people to escape poverty through access to more economic opportunities and ownership of their own resources.

According to Geingob, the reduced vote tally of 56%, which by far outstripped the 29% of the nearest losing candidate, is a direct message from the electorate that “Yes, we give you the mandate as the person that we most trust among all the presidential candidates in Namibia, but we don’t want to have business as usual. Appoint ministers who are serious, focused, hardworking and honest about uplifting the people from poverty and are not insensitive to the needs of the people.”

He asked ministers to promote, explain and defend the government’s work so that the people can understand and support it. He also told them to answer questions when the media is asking about their operations and not to hide away.

Geingob applauded the deputy minister of education, Anna Nghipondoka, and her executive director Sanet Steenkamp for doing a great job by touring the regions and explaining to stakeholders the revised curriculum.

He also commended the minister of health, Kalumbi Shangula, for responding to questions on television.

He wants ministers to avoid sitting on investment projects for five years, which could have brought employment and prosperity for the people if implemented.

He also wants them to come out of their offices regularly and see how their decisions are affecting the people. -anakale@nepc.com.na

2020-02-05 08:20:34 | 1 days ago