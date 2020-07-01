Port of Walvis Bay achieves African record Staff Reporter Business Khomas

Maersk made history on 21 June 2020 at the Port of Walvis Bay when they broke their own African record for Reefer lifts on a single vessel, the Santa Rosa. Reefers are containers, which carry refrigerated cargo like citrus, meat and fish. On the day a record of 334 live (full) reefers were lifted at the Port of Walvis Bay.

Santa Rosa sailed from Walvis Bay carrying a record of 1 763 live reefers primarily containing South African fruit, beating the previous record of the Maersk Lebu of 1 682 live reefers. Maersk and Safmarine account for 1 326 of those 1 763 reefers which is also a new record beating previous record of 1 244.

Louis Coetzee, Maersk port captain (Angola & Namibia), thanked the Namport team, led by Adolph Egumbo, for their assistance in breaking an African record and being part of maritime history. He further expressed his gratitude for a job well done and productivity achieved during these difficult times.

The Port of Walvis Bay continues to play a significant role in regional trade as the key gateway and transhipment port of choice. This can be attributed to its location, productivity and the seamless logistics that the port offers as well as its capacity to deliver on the customer satisfaction promise.



