Possible additional charges for medical aid fraud accused

WINDHOEK – Two people who were arrested in September for allegedly committing medical aid fraud which caused taxpayers to lose more than N$130 000 are at risk of having more charges added to their case.

Chief accountant at the Ministry of Finance, 43-year old Jacque Etienne Coetzee and an employee at a local company 30-year old Rosa Sindy Beukes made their second appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Vanessa Stanley.

During court proceedings, state prosecutor Ndina Kaitungwa, the investigating officer dealing with their case informed the state that there is a possibility that more charges will be added to Coetzee and Beukes’ already existing charges upon completion of investigations.

Thus, the investigating officer asked the court to give him six months to finalise investigations in the matter. According to the investigating officer, more complaints against the accused have come up.

Coetzee and Beukes were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission on September 25, on charges of utilising documents that contain falsifications in order to mislead and corruptly using public office or position for gratification.

The prosecution is alleging that Coetzee gave Beukes the Public Service Medical Aid Scheme (PSEMAS) card and registered her on the PSEMAS system as a government employee fully aware that she was not an employee of the government.

With the PSEMAS medical aid card, Beukes made use of it by visiting various hospitals, doctors and pharmacies between 2015 and 2017. Beukes fraudulently accrued medical benefits totaling to N$138 000 during the period in question.

The pair is expected to make a return in court on June 04, 2019 after the court postponed their case for further investigations. The court extended Coetzee and Beukes’ N$10 000 bail each until their scheduled appearance in court.

