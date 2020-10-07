Postmaster robbed of N$600 000

ONGWEDIVA - The police in Oshana are hot on the trail of four suspects who allegedly robbed a Nampost office employee of N$600 000 at gunpoint on Monday.

According to the police spokesperson in Oshana Thomas Aiyambo, the money was set to be distributed amongst Nampost branches.

The 58-year-old victim allegedly withdrew N$1 million from a local bank in Ondangwa in the morning.

He was given the first batch of N$400 000 and distributed the money amongst Nampost branches in Ondangwa.

Just before midday, he allegedly collected the remaining N$600 000.

After driving away a distance from the bank, the unknown suspects in a white sedan with registration number N 4015 G approached him.

“The said suspects smashed both door windows and took the container of money from the car while one was pointing a pistol at the victim,” said Aiyambo

One of the suspects allegedly had a pistol while the others had rocks.

No arrest has been made and the money has not been recovered.

Aiyambo warned the public to be extra cautious when withdrawing or depositing money at the bank.

He advised the public from carrying huge chunks of money and advised companies to make use of security companies to distribute money.

“Rather use online banking to make payments and transfers and always check in the mirrors when driving to see if there is any strangers following you and alert the police,” said Aiyambo.



