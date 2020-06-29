Preliminary plea for alleged boyfriend killer

A woman, who allegedly killed her live-in boyfriend in Katutura May last year, is scheduled to make her preliminary plea in August. Dominika Mweengere Hamutenya (32), is expected to tender her preliminary plea on the charge of murder that is being read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act.

According to State prosecutor Latoya Mukumbo, investigations have been concluded, so the matter can be forwarded to the prosecutor general for a decision. Magistrate Johannes Shuuveni scheduled Hamutenya’s plea to 7 August. The court further extended her bail until her next court appearance. The prosecution alleges Hamutenya fatally stabbed Mathias Mukonda Ntjamba (32) with a knife, instantly causing his death. The horrendous incident occurred at their home in Okahandja Park on the night of 14 May. It is alleged Hamutenya used a kitchen knife to stab Ntjamba once in the chest, but she allegedly informed the police that she used a fork. The couple reportedly had an argument before the fatal stabbing. It is alleged that Hamutenya stabbed Ntjamba on the bed and pushed him down on the floor, where he was found. According to relatives who resided in the same yard with the couple, the two were in a tumultuous relationship in which they frequently fought and Hamutenya would always overpower Ntjamba. Relatives further stated that Hamunyela had previously hacked Ntjamba four times with a panga on various occasions. After the tragic incident, Hamutenya was found in the shack by relatives; she had blood on her legs and feet.As a result, Hamutenya was arrested and has been in police custody after the court refused to release her on bail, citing that investigations into her case are still in an infancy stage. Furthermore, the offence she is facing is serious and such cases of gender-based violence are prevalent in the country. – mamakali@nepc.com.na

