Principal decries lack of water at Okongo school Loide Jason National Khomas

OIDIVA - The principal of Oidiva Primary School, Huhwa Matheus, in Okongo constituency of Ohangwena region has raised concerns about the shortage of water as schools prepare to reopen next week.

Matheus explained that the school is sharing water with the local community.

The school principal said the lack of water is an issue that has persisted for years.

Matheus, who was speaking to New Era in an interview at the school, said the administration prepared as best as it could to ensure that water is available for the reopening next week.

“We only have a 5 000-litre water container that we filled up with water from the community tap and the members of the community are always clashing with the school management and accusing us of misusing water,” he explained.

Schools are required to meet hygiene and safety measures such as water provision when classes resume under phase two next week.

“Our school has established a garden that is being taken care of by the learners who have elementary agriculture as a subject and now they are discouraged because water is not enough,” he explained.

There are 205 learners, nine teachers and two support staff affected by the water supply issue.

2020-07-02 09:56:15 | 2 hours ago