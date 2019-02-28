Principal investigated for dating learner

ONGWEDIVA - The investigation into the alleged sexual relationship between a grade 9 learner and a principal at Omhanda Combined School in Ohangwena is now complete.

Investigations into the alleged romance at the school in Eenhana circuit which raised eyebrows on social media have been completed, the director of education in Ohangwena Region Isak Hamatwi told New Era upon inquiry.

“I cannot comment on the matter but investigations into the alleged relationship between the learner and principal are done and will be forwarded to the executive director. We will wait on the executive director to direct us forward,” Hamatwi said.

Hamatwi in a letter which was leaked had tasked the chief education officer in the region Jason Haihambo to investigate the alleged sexual relationship involving the senior teacher.

Haihambo was tasked to re-interview the people who were interviewed by the Eenhana circuit inspector.

The people who were interviewed included the concerned learner, two teachers at the school, the school principal and a boy from Ondingwanyama village.

“You are appointed to conduct an investigation in order to adduce evidence and cross-examine all potential witnesses in support of the allegations as to whether there is/was a sexual relationship between the learner and the principal, whether or not the principal envisioned to have a sexual or love relationship with the learner and or sexually harassed the learner in any way etc. Written statements should accompany your report,” Hamatwi said in a letter addressed to Haihambo.

Asked whether the education directorate in the region has previous reports of teacher-learner relationships, Hamatwi said there were only a few cases involving young teachers.

Teachers found guilty of dating learners could be suspended from teaching for a period of eight years.



