Private schools host sports day

School Corner’s Aletta Shikololo spent the day at the Khomasdal Stadium last week Friday where three private schools in Windhoek held a sports day.

Zanele Mbeki Private School, Christ Love Christian School, and The Gardner Academy competed against each other in the volleyball, soccer and netball sports codes.

The Chairperson of the Private Schools Sports Association, Mark Mumanyi explained that sport is good for learners as it is important for them to exercise, develop skills and it is a good platform to identify sports talents among learners for developmental purposes.

“We need to give learners a platform to showcase what they learn when they train. Some of these kids actually grow to play in the national teams and at the end of the day, they will end up making a living from that,” said Mumanyi.

Zanele Mbeki Private School took first place in soccer and volleyball boys’ category while Christ Love Christian School took first place in the netball and volleyball girls’ category.

