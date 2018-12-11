Private Wealth reveals new look debit card

WINDHOEK - FNB Namibia’s newly-elevated and exclusive banking experience, called FNB Private Wealth revealed it’s new-look, turquoise-rimmed flat black debit card last week.

“FNB Private Wealth offers Namibia’s best in private bankers, confidential advisers, and exclusive solutions for this select group of clients across Namibia,” said Elize Smith, Head of FNB Private Wealth. “Taking the time to understand first, and then deliver to what our customers want and need is core to FNB’s innovative and customer-centric approach to banking, investing, insuring and lending. With FNB Private Wealth, we have upped the game,” she added.

Smith advised that FNB Private Wealth customers can look forward to increasing innovation in the service and advice approach, holistic portfolio views, exclusive experience opportunities for the individual and their families, and ever more accessible end-to-end financial solutions. “We encourage Namibian Private Wealth clients, if not already being valued by us, to come on over to compare the full FNB Wealth experience,” Smith concluded.

