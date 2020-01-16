Probe into pensioner’s killing concluded

WINDHOEK – The police have concluded their investigations into the case of a woman who is accused of fatally stabbing her 70-year-old boyfriend multiple times in 2018.

Nearly eight months ago the prosecutor-general instructed the investigating officer to further investigate the matter in order for her to pronounce herself in the matter.

Yesterday in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court the accused, Victoria Goreses, 22, was informed that the investigating officer had complied with the instructions and thus investigations into the matter were finalised.

Goreses, who is currently on bail, is charged with a count of murder read with the provisions of the Gender-Based Violence Act for the death of her boyfriend Sakava Nathame, 70. Nathame died on 25 February 2018 from multiple stab wounds inflicted all over his body.

It is alleged that the two got into an argument after Nathame accused Goreses of being unfaithful. The argument got physical and Goreses allegedly took a knife and stabbed Nathame multiple times.

In her defence, Goreses said she was acting in self-defence when she stabbed Nathame.

Last year, Goreses underwent mental observation on the state’s request, as she appeared to be disoriented and out of touch during her first appearance in court. The state wanted to find out whether Goreses was fit to stand trial, and whether she was suffering from a mental illness or defect at the time of the crime of which she is accused.

However, according to her medical report she is fit to stand trial and can be held accountable for her alleged actions. The report concluded that that although she indicated that she had acted in self-defence, she did not appear to be remorseful for what she had done. Magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo postponed the matter to 26 February.



