Probe yet incomplete in maize murder case

WINDHOEK - Police investigations into the case of a woman accused of killing her own cousin in February after a row over maize meal is yet to be completed.

According to state prosecutor Victoria Thompson, lab results are still outstanding. Thompson informed the court the state managed to obtain a photo-plan and a post mortem report.

Paulina Dreyers, 25, was arrested on February 24, following the death of her cousin Natasha Geingos, 27. The deceased died after she was stabbed once in the chest after a fight erupted.

It is alleged on the date in question the two got into an argument over maize meal, which Dreyers received from the food bank.

Geingos allegedly asked for maize meal from Dreyers who refused her request upon their return from the shebeen.

An eyewitness explained that Geingos poured the maize meal on the floor. This act allegedly angered Dreyers who in the blink of an eye took out a knife and stabbed her cousin. Having committed the gruesome act, Dreyers fled to her relative’s home where she was later arrested by the police.

During her first appearance in court, Dreyers denied guilt stating that she never intentionally wanted to kill her cousin on the date in question. She informed the court she drew out the knife because Geingos would not stop pestering her about the maize meal. The prosecution is charging Dreyers with a count of murder read with the provisions of Domestic Violence Act for the unlawful death.

Dreyers made an appearance from police custody before Magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo in Katutura Magistrate’s Court last week. Although having been granted bail in the amount of N$2000 on September 19, Dreyers has not been able to furnish the court with the bail money, thus her continuous detention.

With police investigations incomplete, the court postponed the matter to February 26, 2019 to give the police time to finalise their investigations.

Dreyers remain in police custody until she can pay her bail.



