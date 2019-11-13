Progress school scoops trophy in private school competition Staff Reporter Youth Khomas

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – Progress Private School is the winner of this year’s Private School’s Math Quiz and Spelling Bee competition, which was held on the 25 October at the UN Plaza in

Windhoek.

Four private schools from Windhoek that participated in the competition were, The Gardner Private School, Christ Love Christian School, Zanele Mbeki Private School, and Progress Private School.

It was aimed at helping children increase and test their knowledge.

Talking to Youth Corner, the chairperson of the Private Schools Sports Association Mark Mumanyi said the competition is necessary for all schools as it boosts children’s thinking capabilities, enhance communication skills and help them master some of the challenging subjects such as mathematics.

The Gardner won the second prize, Christ Love Christian came third and Zanele Mbeki Private School came in at fourth position in the competition.

