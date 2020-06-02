Projects get lion’s share of Walvis budget Eveline de Klerk National Erongo

The bulk of the 2020/2021 budget of the Walvis Bay municipality will be allocated to the continuation of already approved capital projects, service delivery as well as maintenance and upgrading of infrastructure projects.

Walvis Bay tabled its N$682 million budget in an extra ordinary council meeting that took place last Thursday at the municipal chambers in town.

Chairperson of the management committee Lilo Niilenge, who tabled the budget, said N$358 million will be spent during the 2020 financial year and a sum of N$324 million will be spent during the 2021/2022 financial year. Presenting a breakdown of the budget, Niilenge said N$475 will be allocated to land development projects to cover a period of over one financial year.

“About N$147 million is earmarked for Farm 37, while another N$125 million will be allocated for new extensions as well as finalising current extensions at the town. Council also allocated N$37 million to social projects under which the construction of the Tutaleni fire station, single quarters and Ekutu stalls upgrade will take place,” she noted.

She added service delivery-related projects will receive N$44 million and will be spent on the implementation, upgrading and replacement of water and sewer infrastructure, planning and construction of a new waste-water treatment plant among others.

Council will spend N$16 million on vehicle replacements.

Council’s expected revenue for the new financial year is estimated at about N$ 620 million, while expected expenditure has also been recorded for the same amount.

“There is therefore no deficit or surplus for the budget under review. It is a requirement from the line ministry that the budget should be balanced, income and expenditure should correspond hence no deficit or surplus” she said.

Niilenge said about 66% of the total estimated revenue is obtained from water and related services, property rates and taxes, refuse removal services and sanitation services. -edeklerk@nepc.com.na



