Promise finds peace in gospel Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

×

Priscilla Mukokobi

Long touted as one of those with the ability to snatch the throne of Afro-pop from Sally Boss Madam at her peak, songstress Promise alias Naomi Muyunda has gone through a complete change.

Hers is a journey that is not easy to tell through any story but rather easy to understand with experience. She has given up all the fame that came with Afro-pop and is now a spiritual lamb. In a typical out with the old and in with the new, Promise is now a fully born again Christian and

believe it or not she has nothing to do with circular music anymore.

In fact, the once bubbly and exhilarating dance queen said she has fully devoted her life to serving God and touching souls. “I am busy with church programmes and I am leading a big worship team now, “Promise giggled. Promise has been out of the limelight for a while and said she is committed to 'finding herself' in both gospel music and strengthening her Christian background thanks to her spiritual mother who

she credited for reaching out to her.

"When I saw my spiritual mom Rev Lucy Natasha preaching live. That inspired me and I knew being able to fit in any genre is a good thing. In future, I would like to feature Jekalyn Carr or Deborah Lukalu on one of my projects. My advice is people must follow their hearts and the rest

will fall into place," she said.

She said her music from now resembles the rebirth of her talent in a typical biblical fashion of the lost sheep that is now found. “My music does not depend on performances. I’m too busy leading a worship team and very soon I will be dropping a few gospel songs and fans should just be patient with me, "she said. According to Promise, it is never too late to find yourself and reconnect with your spiritual touch.

2020-05-13 10:44:26 | 15 hours ago