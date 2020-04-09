Psychological support critical - Muinjangue Paheja Siririka National Khomas

Deputy health minister Esther Muinjangue said psychological support is important in facilitating resilience within individuals, families and communities. “If people are empowered to care for themselves and each other, their individual and communal self-confidence and resources will improve,” she said yesterday. Muinjangue was speaking at the handover of food items comprising of dried parcels worth about N$200 000 to the poor, old age homes, orphanages, as well as vulnerable communities by Old Mutual Namibia as part of a pledge towards the country’s Covid-19 response.

She further said the thematic team on psychological response to Covid-19 comprises of different multi-sectoral stakeholders. “A rapid assessment was conducted in Windhoek and approximately 900 persons in need of shelter were identified with different material, social and health needs,” Muinjangue said.

She also stated that different locations have been identified and secured by the psychological response team for the accommodation of vulnerable members of society. “Persons without shelter are classified as individuals who either live on the streets, stay in the backyard without shelter or persons living in riverbeds,” said Muinjangue.

“The 360 people without shelter were registered and moved to Katutura Youth Complex and the Khomasdal Stadium. We would also like to announce that food, water as well as psychological support and public health education were provided to all groups as well as a further 400, including those living on the streets who have been registered and provided with the necessities.”

She said a registered welfare organisation, UNI-Social, is currently providing two meals per day to the homeless at the two facilities. Old Mutual Namibia executive Ndangi Katoma said the food supply delivery comprises of dried food that will be distributed to about 400 homeless individuals and families in total, who have recently been given temporary shelter in Katutura and Khomasdal.

“To ensure that the N$1 million worth of basic supplies equitably benefits our communities across the 14 regions, we have worked out a proportional budget allocation for each region, based on the latest national population figures. For the Khomas region, which receives the biggest share, this translates to N$208 000 worth of food supplies,” stated Katoma.

